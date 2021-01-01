From et2
ET2 E24049 Concentric LED 36" Wide Integrated LED Globe Chandelier with Diffusers Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
ET2 E24049 Concentric LED 36" Wide Integrated LED Globe Chandelier with Diffusers FeaturesConstructed from aluminumComes with diffusersIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 39"Minimum Height: 49-1/4"Maximum Height: 85-1/4"Width: 36"Depth: 36"Product Weight: 11.0 lbsWire Length: 59"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 11-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 10000Wattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 30,000 Bronze