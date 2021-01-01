From et2

ET2 E23121 Larmes 4" LED Pendant Polished Chrome / Clear Glass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

ET2 E23121 Larmes 4" LED Pendant The new Larmes features an extended profile Clear glass shade that screws on to a Satin Nickel mount. Long life G4 LED offers considerable light with dimming capabilities. Product Features:Part of the Larmes LED CollectionIncludes clear glass teardrop shadeFully covered under ET2's 10-year limited warrantyCord included for adjustable installation\Dimmable FixtureSloped ceiling compatibleProduct Specifications:Height: 16-1/2"Width: 4-1/2" Maximum Height: 145-1/2"" (including chain / cord / down rods)Minimum Hanging: 16-1/2" (including chain / cord / down rods)Hanging Weight: 1.43 poundsElectrical Specification: Bulb Base: G4Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 1.5Wattage: 1.5Voltage: 120vLumens:105Color Temperature:3000KAverage Hours: 30,000Color Rending Index (CRI): 80 Polished Chrome / Clear Glass

