ET2 E22720 Groove 24" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

ET2 E22720 Groove 24" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed of aluminum and acrylic materialsIncludes a synthetic shadeIntegrated 27 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 3-1/4"Width: 24-3/8"Depth: 24-3/8"Product Weight: 8.8 lbsCanopy Height: 1-3/16"Canopy Width: 24-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 800Color Temperature: 2700K or 5000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 27 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount Black