ET2 E22713 Hoops 23" LED Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

ET2 E22713 Hoops 23" LED Pendant Product Features:Stylish and durable metal and acrylic construction provides lasting support for fixtureHighly efficient LED bulbs produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespanCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsFully covered under ET2's 1-year limited warrantyInnovative design gives this piece a modern feelSuitable for dry locationsDesigned to cast light in a downward directionProduct Specifications:Height: 1.25"Depth: 23.5"Width: 23.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 2.2 lbsMaximum Height: 125"Minimum Height: 5"Wire Length: 120"Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Included: NoLumens: 932Number of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 13.3Watts Per Bulb: 13.3Product Variations:E22714: 2 Light 23.5" Wide LED Pendant from the Hoops CollectionE22715: 3 Light 23.5" Wide LED Pendant from the Hoops CollectionE22716: 11 Light 20" Wide LED Pendant from the Hoops CollectionE22710: 10" Wide ADA Compliant LED Wall Sconce from the Hoops CollectionE22712: 15.5" Wide LED Pendant from the Hoops Collection Polished Chrome