ET2 E22653-11 Saturn II 24" Wide LED Ring Chandelier Matte Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
ET2 E22653-11 Saturn II 24" Wide LED Ring Chandelier ET2 Saturn II LED Pendant / ChandelierA new variation of a very popular series with many different configurations many of which are large scale for commercial applications. Metal rings of Matte Silver support horizontal acrylic diffusers which glow when illuminated by dimmable LED.Features High quality aluminum constructionCord hung designIncludes 24 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 1/2"Minimum Height: 2-1/2"Maximum Height: 120"Width: 23-3/4"Depth: 23-3/4"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 8-1/4"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LEDWattage: 24 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KLumens: 1680 Matte Silver