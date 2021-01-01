From et2
ET2 E22393 Wand 36" Wide LED Bath Light Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
ET2 E22393 Wand 36" Wide LED Bath Light The minimalistic vanity design of Wand LED features Clear/White acrylic diffusers mounted on Polished Chrome frames. The dimmable, 40,000 rated life hours long-life 3000 K LEDs make this the choice for energy-saving applications and low-maintenance operation.Product Features:Installs horizontally or verticallyFully covered under ET2's 5 year limited warrantyConstructed of steel and acrylicAmbient light casts soft generalized illumination over a wide areaADA compliant - extends 4" or less from wallUltra secure mounting assemblyDimmable with triac dimmerProduct Specifications:Height: 4.75" Width: 36" Extension (Depth): 2.5" Bulb Type: LEDWattage: 15 Bath Bar Polished Chrome