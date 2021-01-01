From et2
ET2 E21327 Cycle 32" Wide LED Ring Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
ET2 E21327 Cycle 32" Wide LED Ring Chandelier This playful design of continuous channel spiral from the canopy to create unique lighting sculptures. LED mounted inside the channel provides ample illumination with an indirect effect. FeaturesConstructed from aluminum, acrylic, and steelSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via ELV or Triac dimmingAdjustable cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 3 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 31-1/2"Minimum Height: 6"Maximum Hanging Height: 124"Width: 31-1/2"Depth: 2"Product Weight: 6.2 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 6720Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 98 wattsAverage Hours: 30000 Black