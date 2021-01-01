From et2
ET2 E21308 Inca 23" Crystal Drum Pendant with Halogen Bulbs Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 E21308 Inca 23" Crystal Drum Pendant with Halogen Bulbs ET2 Inca Drum PendantLegendary meets contemporary with the Inca Collection. Reminiscent of the mythical tales of Incan treasures, the fixtures offer brilliantly shining crystal enclosed within a precision laser-cut sheath that cannot be duplicated. The glow of the Xenon light from within casts a beautifully radiant shine that adorns the outer permeable layer.Product Features: Part of the Inca CollectionIncludes metal shadeCord included for adjustable installationSloped ceiling compatibleProduct Specifications: Fixture Height: 8"Fixture Width: 23.5"Bulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 9Watts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 360 Polished Chrome