ET2 E21111 Solitaire 4" LED Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 E21111 Solitaire 4" LED Pendant Product Features:Part of the Solitaire CollectionIncludes glass shadeFully covered under ET2's 10 year limited warrantyCord included for adjustable installationDimmable Fixture - designed to work with most standard dimmer switchesSloped ceiling compatibleProduct Specifications:Height: 11.75" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 4.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Maximum Height: 132" (including chain / down rods)Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 3Wattage: 3 Polished Chrome