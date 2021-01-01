From et2
ET2 E20326 Spot 21" Wide 6 Light LED Pendant with Chome / Acrylic Spehere Shades Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 E20326 Spot 21" Wide 6 Light LED Pendant with Chome / Acrylic Spehere Shades FeaturesConstructed from aluminum and steelComes with globe shadesIntegrated LED lightingMounted with adjustable cordCapable of being dimmed Rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-3/4"Minimum Height: 7-1/4"Maximum Height: 121-1/4"Width: 21"Depth: 21"Product Weight: 8.0 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 2"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 2100Wattage: 30 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 25,000 Polished Chrome