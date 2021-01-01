DreamLine E12514530 Unidoor-X 72" High x 45-1/2" Wide x 30-3/8" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers

DreamLine E12514530 Unidoor-X 72" High x 45-1/2" Wide x 30-3/8" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass The DreamLine Unidoor-X is a frameless shower door, tub door or enclosure that features a luxurious modern design, complementing the architectural details, tile patterns, and the composition of your bath space. Unidoor-X showcases sleek, clean lines to enhance any shower space, creating a stunning appearance. DreamLine exclusive ClearMax water repellant and stain resistant glass coating adds superior protection from stains and is nearly maintenance-free. Unidoor-X is part of DreamLine Unidoor collection, the most versatile line of shower doors and enclosures on the market.DreamLine E12514530 Features:IMPORTANT! All measurements should be taken only AFTER walls are finished (tile, acrylic back walls, etc.)DreamLine exclusive ClearMax™ water repellant and stain resistant protective coatingPremium 3/8" (10 mm) thick clear tempered glass for a luxurious lookFrameless glass design to give an open and airy feel to your shower spaceReversible for left or right wall installation to fit your specific layoutSolid brass glass-to-glass self-closing hingesConfiguration: Hinged panel with attached shower door, inline panel and return panelModel Size: 30-3/8" D x 45-1/2" W x 72" HDoor Walk-In: 24"Stationary Panel: 14-1/2"Return Panel: 30-3/8"Hinged Panel: 6"Hinged and return panels are installed to the wall by 1" anodized aluminum adjustable U-channel1/4" out-of-plumb adjustment available on hinged panel side1/2" width or out-of-plumb adjustment available on return panel sideProfessional installation recommendedLimited lifetime manufacturer warrantyWarranty for any hardware in oil rubbed bronze finish is limited to 1 (one) year Corner Oil Rubbed Bronze