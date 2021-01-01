DreamLine E12422534 Unidoor-X 72" High x 52-1/2" Wide x 34-3/8" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass Chrome Showers Shower

DreamLine E12422534 Unidoor-X 72" High x 52-1/2" Wide x 34-3/8" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass The DreamLine Unidoor-X is a frameless shower door, tub door or enclosure that features a luxurious modern design, complementing the architectural details, tile patterns, and the composition of your bath space. Unidoor-X showcases sleek, clean lines to enhance any shower space, creating a stunning appearance. DreamLine exclusive ClearMax water repellant and stain resistant glass coating adds superior protection from stains and is nearly maintenance-free. Unidoor-X is part of DreamLine Unidoor collection, the most versatile line of shower doors and enclosures on the market.DreamLine E12422534 Features:Model Size: 52-1/2" W x 34-3/8" D x 72" HWalk-In Opening: 23"Configuration: 6" hinged panel with attached shower door, 22-1/2" inline panel, and 34-3/8" return panelHinged and return panels are attached to the wall by 1" anodized aluminum U-channel1/2" width or out-of-plumb adjustment available within U-channel on return panel side1/4" out-of-plumb adjustment available within U-channel on hinged panel sideFully frameless glass design to give an open and airy feel to your shower spaceReversible for a right or left door opening to fit your specific layoutInline panel is attached to the wall by solid brass bracketsL-Bar support bracket provides an unobstructed, clean lookSolid brass wall-to-glass self-closing hingesPictured SlimLine shower base is not includedIMPORTANT! All measurements should be taken only AFTER walls are finished (tile, back walls, etc.)Wall studs or other reinforcement behind finished walls required for hinge installationProfessional installation recommended, 2 person team necessary for proper installationLimited lifetime DreamLine warranty (Oil Rubbed Bronze and Satin Black finishes limited to 1 (one) year warranty) Corner Chrome