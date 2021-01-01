Elco E10M150E 10" 150W Single Light Architectural HID Metal Halide Recessed Downlight with 120V/277V Electronic Ballast Recessed Lights Recessed

From elco
Elco E10M150E 10" 150W Single Light Architectural HID Metal Halide Recessed Downlight with 120V/277V Electronic Ballast
Elco E10M150E 10" 150W Single Light Architectural HID Metal Halide Recessed Downlight with 120V/277V Electronic Ballast Elco E10M150E 10" 150W Single Light Architectural HID Metal Halide Recessed Downlight with 120V/277V Electronic BallastElco Lighting’s architectural HID downlights combine the sophisticated lamp technology of metal halide and high-pressure sodium to deliver the highest quality illumination necessary. Their architectural HID lighting is the best solution for high ceiling commercial applications such as banks, office buildings, hospitals, restaurants, shopping malls, airports, hotels, and more.Features:Hanger bars not included, order (CH26) C-channels, (FB27) linear hanger bars, or use 0.5" EMT pipe.Dual voltage: 120V/277VElectronic ballastSpecifications:Lamp: 150W ED17 Metal HalideDimensions: 14.5"H x 16"D x 22.5"WCeiling cutout: 9.5"Trim outside diameter: 11.25"Compatible with the following Elco trims: EL1016C, EL1037C New Construction Housings N/A