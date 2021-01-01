From ez fabrics
E.Z. Fabric Polyester Spun Jersey Knit Iris Flowers Blue/Pink Fabric by the Yard
This versatile lightweight polyester jersey knit is super soft. It features 15% stretch on the grain and 5% on the vertical for comfort and ease. Perfect for t-shirts pajamas and lined or gathered jersey dresses. Fabric Type: 95% Polyester/5% Lycra Spandex 58'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 58'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 58'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash Cold/Air Dry