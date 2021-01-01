E-Z Board Plastic Disposable Cutting Boards, 25 Square Feet

Make cutting and clean-up a breeze with the E-Z Board Disposable Cutting Board. It?s the perfect way to prevent cross-contamination and germ build-up that typically occurs with traditional cutting boards, especially when cutting raw meat and chicken. Just cut E-Z Board to your desired length using the built-in cutter and use it for cut any type of food. It?s strong enough that your knife won?t cut through it yet bendable so you can easily pick up chopped food. The textured bottom ensures it stays in place on counters and tables. And when you?re done, simply toss away in the garbage. E-Z Board is perfect for use at home, especially in small kitchens, and great for on-the-go, especially for camping, boating, hunting or for picnics. Each roll will last a long time since it contains 25 square feet of disposable cutting board ? which is the same as 20 disposable cutting boards measuring 12? x 15?