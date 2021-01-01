From fairywill
E.share 20' X 20' X 20' Sun Shade Sail Uv Top Outdoor Canopy Patio Lawn Triangle Beige Tan Desert Sand
Advertisement
SIZE: 20' x 20' x 20' Sun shade can be used over a patio driveway or other outdoor area to protect against UV rays Made of high-quality sun screen fabric so it blocks up to 90% of harmful UV rays Free giving long durable ropes strong sewing processing on each side stainless steel D ring on each edge strongly guarantee fastness of installation Allows rain to pass through so there's no pooling water.