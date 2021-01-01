From e.l.f. cosmetics
e.l.f. Lip Plumping Gloss, Mocha Twist
The e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Plumping Gloss helps plump the lips with nourishing hydration. The invigorating high-shine formula provides a soothing sensation while it volumizes. Enriched with Vitamin and Coconut Oil to nourish and hydrate the lips for a soft, supple feel. The natural shades of shimmering color add pop to your look that's perfect for workdays and night out. Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic.