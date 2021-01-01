From e.l.f. cosmetics

e.l.f. Lip Plumping Gloss, Mocha Twist

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Plumping Gloss helps plump the lips with nourishing hydration. The invigorating high-shine formula provides a soothing sensation while it volumizes. Enriched with Vitamin and Coconut Oil to nourish and hydrate the lips for a soft, supple feel. The natural shades of shimmering color add pop to your look that's perfect for workdays and night out. Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com