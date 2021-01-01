Lockey E-910 R E Digital Series Keyless Entry Single Cylinder Electronic Deadbolt with Key Override Antique Brass Deadbolt Keyless Entry Electronic

From lockey
Lockey E-910 R E Digital Series Keyless Entry Single Cylinder Electronic Deadbolt with Key Override Keypad Entry: Go keyless with a keypad entry lock. Enter a valid user code for entry. Perfect for garage/house doors, store rooms, office and more. Features: Programmable for up to 10 user codes Constructed from brass for long lasting durability and beauty Handing is reversible for left or right handed doors Easily installs in standard prep doors Lockey offers a limited lifetime mechanical warranty Specifications: Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4" Cross Bore: 2-1/8" Edge Bore: 1" Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 2" Handing: Reversible Left or Right Trim Height: 5-1/2" Trim Width: 3-1/8" Projection: 1-3/4" Material: Steel Electronic Antique Brass