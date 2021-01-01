Dzu Sunbrella Astoria Lagoon Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow

Add character to any lounge area with the use of this set of two outdoor throw pillows. Featuring contrasting cording trim, these pillows boast decorative designs to accent any setting. With 100 percent recycled fiber fillings, these pillows are soft and supple to ensure comfort and support during use. The UV and fade-resistant exteriors maintain an eye-catching design through use outdoors and will protect against water damage and mildew growth. Sunbrella is 100 percent acrylic and is easily maintained, including being stain and fade-resistant. Sunbrella fabric is soft to the touch and works beautifully both outdoors and indoors, and is perfect for high traffic areas. Sunbrella can be cleaned with mild detergent and water. Should your pillows become heavily soiled, mix mild detergent and up to 1 cup of bleach in a gallon of water and clean with a soft bristle brush. Make sure to rinse thoroughly with water and allow them to dry completely. Size: 18"x8"