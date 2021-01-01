Dywane 63" Wide Sideboard

Features:FITS YOUR STYLE: This modern style inspired kitchen pantry provides an artisan touch along with storage function. Suitable for most home decoration. You can put in your kitchen, living room, hallway, dining room and etc.AMPLE STORAGE SPACE: 2 door cabinets with shelf and rail easy-slide drawers with knobs provide enough concealed space to hold your favorite bowls, mugs, spoons, or board games. This kitchen pantry can be used as a dining room buffet or as cabinet storage in other areas.SAFETY DESIGN: With an anti-toppling device to connect it to add stability to this kitchen organizer and help reduce tip-over accidents, also with skip resistant foot pad for added stabilityMULTIPURPOSE CONSOLE: The Length and Size of The Buffet Cabinet Also Make This An Ideal Choice for The Entryway, Hallway Or Living Room In Need of Some Stylish StorageProduct Type: SideboardColor: WhiteMain Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodMaterial Details: Main Material Finish Application: Primary Manufactured Wood Type: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGloss Finish: NoFinished Back: YesDrawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Felt Lined Drawers: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Silverware Tray: Cabinets Included: YesNumber of Doors: 2Soft Close or Self Close Doors: NoMagnetic Door Catches: Locking Doors: NoSliding Doors: NoGlass Doors: NoShelves Included: YesNumber of Interior Shelves: 1Number of Exterior Shelves: Adjustable Shelves: NoOpen Storage: NoCable Management: NoWine Rack: NoWine Rack Bottle Capacity: Removable Wine Rack: Stemware Rack: NoLighting Included: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Maximum Wattage: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Tipover Restraint Device Included: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Metal Accents/Trim?: NoWood: YesCountertop Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Scratch Resistant: NoWater Resistant: YesHardware Finish: WhiteWheels: YesDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Pocket JointKiln-Dried Wood: NoWood Species: Spefications:ADA Compliant: YesTAA Compliant: YesCALGreen Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: GSA Approved: YesSCS Certified: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: YesCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesFISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: YesGREENGUARD Gold Certified: NoGreenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified