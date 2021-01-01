Mainstays Dynasty Oblong 3 Button Decorative Polyester Throw Pillow, 14" x 20", Clay Brick

Accented with three charming coconut color buttons, the Mainstays Dynasty Decorative Throw Pillow is a delightful addition to any living room, den, sitting room, office, and more. These oblong toss pillows are available in a variety of colorful shades to match your sofa, couch, chair, or bedding. Mainstays Dynasty Decorative Throw Pillows feature knife-edging detail to complement the design and a woven pattern to lend an on-trend touch of chic style wherever they are placed. Overstuffed with polyester fill for maximum comfort, this 14" x 20" accent pillow is made with durable polyester fabric. Spot clean only.