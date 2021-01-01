Dynamo LED Outdoor Wall Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (EW37202-BK)

The Dynamo LED Outdoor Wall Light by Kuzco Lighting is beautifully austere in its design, combining the rugged quality of Metal with the warmth of opaque Glass to bring a wholly contemporary brand of beauty to outdoor walls. Its Aluminum frame is crafted into a simple rectangular form, providing a no-nonsense exterior for the warmly glowing Opal Glass shade. In addition to its multifaceted personality and outdoor durability, this piece also boasts dimming capabilities with the help of an ELV dimmer. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Black