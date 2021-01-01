From plantlife natural body care
Dynamic Handheld Microphone OmniDirectional Mic for Speeches ENG Interviews Presentations and Music 70Hz15kHz with 3 Pin XLR Connector
Advertisement
DYNAMIC MICROPHONE The dynamic handheld microphone requires no batteries or external phantom power. TAILORED FOR SPEECH Optimized for handheld reporting, it features a tuned frequency response of 7Hz-15kHz which is ideal for maximizing voice clarity while rejecting unwanted environmental interference OMNI-DIRECTIONAL POLAR PATTERNSound is captured via a dynamic omni-directional capsule which captures sounds in a surrounding 360radius pattern and also reduces mic handling noises. MULTI-LAYER WIND PROTECTIONAn integrated multi-layer mesh basket covering an internal plosive screen functions as a windscreen to effectively reduce wind noise and improve voice recording. 1 YEAR WARRANTY offers 1 year manufacturer warranty with USA-based support for excellent service.