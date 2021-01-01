Dynamic Cardioid Home Karaoke Microphone 13 ft XLR Cable Metal Handheld Wired Mic Corded for SingingPA SpeakerAmpMixerKaraoke Machine.

Undirectional: Only pickups your voice and isolating background noise from the main sound source, applies better to various vocal use like singing, speech, live stage performance, etc. (Note: There will be some noise if you connect to the computer.) Dynamic: Rugged design, extremely lightweight, very durable; Wide frequency response of 50-18k Hz; High gain before feedback. Non-slip mesh head: Preventing mic slipping from various tabletops. 6.35mm-3.5mm Jack Adapter: Comes with a 6.35mm (1/4') to 3.5mm TS connector for fitting more devices. Long XLR Cord: Equipped with a 13.5-foot (4M) wire for a large moving range; no distraction from the limited wire length anymore; Compatible with karaoke machine, amplifier, mixer, PA speaker & system