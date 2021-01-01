From kevyn aucoin
Dynadock Docking Station PA3927U1PRP
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. One simple USB 3.0 cable connection from your laptop to all your accessories Built-in video card supports two displays up to 2048 x 1152 resolution. HDMI out port built-in for Full 1080 HD video and gaming 5.1 channel surround sound through HDMI or 3.5mm audio ports. Six USB ports Two easy access front USB 3.0 always on Sleep & Charge ports. Universal compatibility with all Windows-based computers Fast USB 3.0 data transfer speed to USB 3.0 external storage devices