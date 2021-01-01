MSI Dymo Stripe White Glossy 12 in. x 36 in. Glazed Ceramic Wall Tile (18 sq. ft./Case)

MSI's Dymo Stripe White 12 in. x 36 in. Ceramic Tile features an eye-catching pattern with dimensional intrigue. These on-trend large format rectangular tiles are suitable for a wide variety of vertical installations including backsplashes, shower surrounds, and other accent walls in both homes and commercial properties. The clean look and sleek nature of Dymo Stripe White make it a timeless choice for your remodel or new-build project. These tiles are GREENGUARD Indoor Air Quality Certified and come mounted on mesh-backed sheets for a simplified installation and professional finish. This is a rectified tile, mechanically finished on all sides to achieve uniformity. Its precise sizing allows for a thinner grout joint, which results in a clean, professional install and reduces staining issues.