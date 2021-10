Rejuvenate your home's interior with this MSI Dymo Stripe White 12 in. x 24 in. Ceramic Wall Tile. It's easy to maintain and blends with a variety of color palettes. The large format is perfect to create a spa-like shower surround ambiance or striking modern kitchen backsplash. Use it on its own or mix it with other tile to create decorative patterns and 3D effects. This tile is suitable for residential and light commercial use.