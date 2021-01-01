Dylon Bar Height Trestle Dining Table

Complete a rustic-chic motif with the varying hues from this bar table in a varied natural finish. Planks of wood marry across the top and legs for a charming look. Complete with a horizontal plank that can be used as a foot bar, dress up any dining room with the versatility of this modern table. Comfortably fit four bar stools around it, or display all your favorite bottles against a wall. Perfect for a contemporary motif, the texture of the wood grain dresses up any space.