Dylann Etagere Bookcase

Black-finished steel and wooden shelves makes this bookcase a coastal farmhouse accent in your living room or home office. The metal frame has an open, airy silhouette with diagonal supports on the sides for added style and structure. Four engineered wood shelves in a gray finish with visible wood grain offer plenty of space for your books, plants, or framed photos. This bookcase arrives with wall anchoring hardware for added safety. To assemble, all you have to do is unfold the frame and install the shelves.