Dylan-Lee Twin Daybed

This daybed features a simple slatted shape and modern appearance, adding a natural atmosphere to your room. The elegant and classic appearance makes it suitable for any decoration style, you can place it in your bedroom, guest room, or spare room. Two inseparable drawers are available for you to store away your bedding, providing great storage function. Constructed of MDF and solid wood, this daybed can stand the test of time. Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem. Color: Espresso