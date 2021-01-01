Simpli Home Dylan Desk in Driftwood (3AXCDLN-08)

At 60 inches wide and 24 inches deep, the Dylan Desk is a great solution both in home and at your office. Made from solid wood with a wired brush driftwood finish, the desk features an integrated keyboard tray. Its large size gives you plenty of room for 2 monitors and other of devices. Whether you are using a laptop, desktop or tablet, this desk is a great solution..Dimensions: 29.5"H x 24"D x 60"W.Handcrafted with care using the finest quality solid pine.Features sturdy trestle style supports.Finished in a wire brushed Driftwood finish.Features a simple and extra thick table top surface.Features a keyboard tray