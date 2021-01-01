Nathan James Dylan 47 in. Gray and Black Wood TV Stand Fits TVs Up to 55 in. with Storage Doors, Gray/Black

Nathan James is the furniture company built for this generation. You don't need to spend a fortune to get quality design-first furniture, and when we say easy assembly, we mean it. Dylan's open shelf in the center makes room for your stereo, or gaming system, with conveniently located cable management to run cords in the back of the unit. The cabinet doors feature adjustable shelves so you can create just the right amount of space that best suits your needs. The herringbone details on the front doors, give this media console table a unique and trendy design. Color: Gray/Black.