Dyess 42" Single Bathroom Vanity Set

This single vanity set has a curved frame and carved floral designs that brings traditional style to your main bathroom or guest bath. It's made from solid rubberwood with a crisp neutral finish, and it's built on scroll feet for a French country look. The 42'' wide marble surface accommodates the oval undermount ceramic sink (included), as well as soap dispensers and toothbrush holders. This vanity set has two cabinet doors and eight soft-close drawers with inset paneling and bronze-finished door knobs. And they all open up to reveal room for cleaning supplies, toiletries, and makeup. Plus, this vanity set arrives fully assembled. Base Finish: Tan, Top Finish: White Marble