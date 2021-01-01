Black Dye hd Sublimation Ink Heat Transfor Ink Inkjet Printers Refillable Ink Cartridge ciss for C68 C88 C88+ WF7710 WF7720 WF7620 WF7610 WF7210.

Best Quality Guranteed. More Vibrant Colors: The sublimation ink can be used for not only regular printing but also photo quality prints. It will take you beautiful and brilliant colors. High quality ink for sublimation products. Save Much More Money: Maybe the sublimation ink that you have purchased before had almost doubled in price. Our sublimation ink will be a better budget option for you and save much more money. Easy To Use: We provide two ways of adding ink. The accessories of the sublimation ink have been improved. The extended tip makes it very easy to refill into ink drum. You no longer have the troubles of refilling ink. Wide Range Of Applications: You can use the sublimation ink for coffee cups, mouse pads, shot glasses, flasks, T-Shirts, mugs, phone cases, etc. We recommend you buy some white polyester fabric to start practicing. High Quality Service: This pigmented sublimation ink kit u