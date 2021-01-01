Dyches Bathroom Wall Surface Mount 2 Doors Medicine Cabinet with Adjustable shelves and mirror

Our bathroom cabinet combines art elements with a utility function. Its classic simple wall-mounted design can maximize the bathroom space, two doors with a mirror and an adjustable shelf provide enough space for your toiletries and other bathroom items, make full use of your house’s underutilized vertical space for a clean presentation. The open shelf is perfect for displaying daily necessities and easy to access. With solid manufactured wood construction and a classic finish, it projects a bright, cheery look that will enhance your home decor.