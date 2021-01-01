Masterpiece Artist Canvas DY-3542 3D Pro 2-1/2" Deep, 35" x 42", Linen 13.0oz - 4X - Malibu Alkyd Oil Primed

This 35 x 42" is a unique size in the 6:5 Aspect Ratio. Canvas Depth: 2-1/2", Canvas relief: 1/2" (Space between canvas and Bar). Belgian Linen finished to a primed weight of 12 oz.. Double sized, double primed with an absorbent and archival quality grayish alkyd oil primer; impervious to paints leaching that harm the fabric. For oils or alkyds only. Fabulous surface! Linen is the world's strongest natural fiber. It has oils that keep it flexible and prevent disintegration over time. The surface has a characteristic linen texture. Solid Pine or Fir Stretcher Bars from the sustainable forests of the Pacific Northwest. No finger joints are allowed, which tend to fail under pressure and over time.