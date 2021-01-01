Elkay DXUH2416 Dayton 26-1/2" Undermount Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Radiant Satin Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel

Elkay DXUH2416 Dayton 26-1/2" Undermount Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Dayton offers a complete line of stainless steel sinks, along with drains and accessories. From drop-in installation to undermount and dual mount styles, Dayton sinks come in an array of sizes and bowl configurations. You'll also find packages to meet every budget. Elkay products are backed with the quality assurance of domestic manufacturing and great customer service.Elkay DXUH2416 Features:Sink is installed beneath the countertop creating a seamless appearance between the sink and the countertopSingle bowl gives you uninterrupted space for washing and stacking dishes or other household tasksHighest quality 18- thickness and Type 304 stainless steel for lasting durability, performance and lustrous beautySound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sinkDrain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet belowThis Elkay product is proudly made in the USAElkay DXUH2416 Specifications:Sink Length: 26-1/2" (left to right)Sink Width: 18-1/2" (front to back)Sink Height: 8" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 24" L x 16" W x 8" DMinimum Cabinet Size: 30"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel Radiant Satin