DXFRS300 1 Watt Heavy Duty Walkie Talkies Waterproof Shock Resistant Long Range Rechargeable TwoWay Radio with VOX 6 Pack w Gang Charger DXFRS300BCH6
LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY: Warranty only valid by authorized resellers. LONG RANGE COMMUNICATION: One watt of power provides up to 250,000 sq. ft. / 20 floors of long distance signal range with 2,662 channel combinations. 22 PRESET CHANNELS: Channels are preset with privacy codes to minimize unwanted interference from others. WATERPROOF & DUSTPROOF - IP67 STANDARD: Complete protection from dust and withstand water immersion for 30-minutes in 1-meter deep water. SHOCK RESISTANT: Can withstand 2-meter drop plus rugged anti-slip design. VOX - VOICE-ACTIVATED TRANSMISSION: For easy & safe hands free communication. Included Components: Includes 6 Walkie Talkies And A Gang Charger For All 6 Radios. 180 DEGREE SWIVEL HOLSTER: Allows to rotate sideways for multiple positions.