DEWALT DWP611PK 1.25 HP Max Torque Variable Speed Compact Router Combo Kit with LED's w/ DNP613 Round Sub Base and DNP618 Edge Guide

Durable 1.25hp motor delivers the power to meet the toughest applications Variable speed control feature enables bit speed to be optimized for changing applications. No Load Speed range 16,000-27,000rpm Dual LED's and clear sub-base ensure maximum visibility in operation Durable Lexan construction Round base accepts template guides Allows for precise positioning of inlays, dadoes, etcetera.Allows up to 1.5" of depth travel with standard base & 2" with plunge base.Adjustment ring enables controlled bit depth changes to within 1/64" (fixed base only)