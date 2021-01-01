Our Vine mat features a subtle vine design detail adding a hint of color and sophistication to your threshold. Our coir utility mats are practical yet add character and personality to your entryway. Dwell coir doormats are durable and beautiful. Crafted from 100% coir which is an all-natural material known for its strength. Coir is eco-friendly, made from natural fibers which are extracted from the outer shell of a coconut known for its strength and durability. Dwell coir mats are made of natural coir, a performance non-skid backing and visually appealing designs. They feature a PVC backing with a strong grip to keep the doormat in place while enhancing durability. Dyes saturate the fibers for vibrant long-lasting beauty. Liora Manne Dwell 2-ft x 3-ft Black Rectangular Outdoor Door Mat | DWL23900448L