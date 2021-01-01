From danby

Danby DWC93BLSDB 36 Bottle Freestanding Wine Cooler

Description

36 bottle free-standing wine cooler Blue LED interior lighting beautifully showcases the wine without the heat of an incandescent bulb Recessed pocket style handle.Convenient reversible door swing for left or right hand opening Black wire shelving.Tempered glass door with stainless steel trim helps to protect the wine from harmful UV rays Temperature range of 6°C - 14°C (43°F - 57°F); There’s no incandescent bulb to interfere with the chilling process

