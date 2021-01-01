DW22 Dual Digital Wireless Handheld Microphone System Dual fixed UHF frequency Ultralow latency with QPSK modulation Dual XLR and mixed ¼ outputs

Best Quality Guranteed. A reliable dual digital wireless microphone system that is easy to setup and use The superior sound quality of digital audio with digital QPSK modulation combined with the performance & reliability of the UHF frequency range. State-of-the art, professional 48kHz / 24-bit digital conversion for exceptional audio clarity with transparent frequency response across the entire audible range (20Hz ~ 20kHz). The truest possible sound with undetectably low latency. Perfect for stage performance, karaoke, public address (presentations, classes, conferences) Reliable long range operation. Digital transmission virtually eliminates interference from nearby obstacles. Extended operating range up to 300 feet line-of-sight This is a dual fixed-frequency wireless system. Please consult the manufacturer to confirm compatibility when attempting to use two or more of this system simultaneously or