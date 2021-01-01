From sweet home collection
Sweet Home Collection DVT-MNACO-F/QN 3 Piece Unique Stylish Duvet Cover Set, Full/Queen, Monaco
These duvet cover sets feature a unique design that will spruce up your bedroom. Match with other items from our printed collections for a unique fashionable look Set includes 1 duvet cover and 2 pillow shams to match. Zipper closure on duvet and shams makes installation your insert and pillows a breeze Made of super soft microfiber material that is soft to the touch, easy to care, and durable Dimensions - Full/Queen: duvet 90X 90And shams 20X 26 Care instructions: machine wash in cold water with similar colors