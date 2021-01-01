From carfoldio ltd.

DVS1 Sprite Looping HD Media Player Seamless Audio Video Auto Repeater 1080p 60Hz HDMI NTSC PAL Output Trigger and Serial Control

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

POWERFUL & ENERGY EFFICIENT: Supports up to 1080p 60Hz video. Using only 5 Volt DC power at an average of 400 mA, it takes only about 2 Watts to run EASY TO USE: On-Screen configuration menu. No programming required. Trigger by push button, voltage change or serial command. MULTIFUNCTION: Can play most types of digital files from SD memory card or USB drive. It supports more than 30 popular video, audio and image formats CONVENIENT TO USE: There is no black space when looping or changing video files. Begins play when power is applied. No need to push buttons every time RELIABLE DESIGN: Built to last with long-life capacitors, solid copper heat-sink and aluminum case. Small size and light weight. Fits any space

