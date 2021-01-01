From du verre
Du Verre DVRIO04 3-1/2 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull from the Rio Collection Antique Brass Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar
Advertisement
Du Verre DVRIO04 3-1/2 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull from the Rio Collection Features:High quality finish maintains its appearance over timeConstructed from high quality aluminum for hardware that will last for yearsCoordinates with the Rio CollectionDu Verre offers a limited lifetime warrantySpecification:Length: 4-7/8"Width: 1/2"Center to Center: 3-1/2"Projection: 1"Material: AluminumProduct Variations:DVRIO07: 3 Inch Center to Center Cabinet PullDVRIO04 (This Model): 3-1/2 Inch Center to Center Cabinet PullDVRIO05: 6-7/8 Inch Center to Center Cabinet PullDVRIO06: 9-1/4 Inch Center to Center Cabinet Pull Bar Antique Brass