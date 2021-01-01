From wholistic botanicals
DVPSR210P DVD Player no HDMI port
Advertisement
Note: This product does not have Ethernet or HDMI ports Fast/Slow Playback with Sound. Progressive Output 480p; Power Consumption (Standby): Less than 0.5 Watt Multi Brand TV Remote Control. CD, MP3 and JPEG Playback Playable file format is video is mpeg 1 cyber shot data, photo is jpeg dcf format, music is mp3 except for mp3 pro/ wma except for wma pro/aac/lpcm/wave DVD/DVD RW/DVD R/DVD+RW/DVD+R/DVD+R DL/ R DLPlayback 12 Bit Video DAC with 108 Mega Hertz Processing. 96 kilo Hertz/24Bit Digital Output Playback: Disc Resume, Fast Playback with Sound, High Speed Search, Instant Advance, Instant Replay, Slow Playback with Sound, STEP Playback (FWD/REV), Zoom