From du verre
Du Verre DVOF04 1 Inch Center to Center Rectangular Cabinet Pull from the Offset Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Rectangular
Advertisement
Du Verre DVOF04 1 Inch Center to Center Rectangular Cabinet Pull from the Offset Collection Features:High quality finish maintains its appearance over timeConstructed from high quality aluminum for hardware that will last for yearsCoordinates with the Offset CollectionDu Verre offers a limited lifetime warrantySpecification:Length: 5"Width: 2-1/2"Center to Center: 1"Projection: 1-1/4"Material: Aluminum Rectangular Oil Rubbed Bronze