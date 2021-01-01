DVI to HDMI Cable, dvi 24 1 to hdmi Flat Cable, SinLoon Gold-Plated 90 Degree Angle Upward & Downward DVI to Hdmi 1080p Hdmi Video Converter Adapte.

Connector: DVI-D 24+1 male to Hdmi female. DVI-D connector does not transmit audio, however, so audio will need to be transmitted through a separate audio cable or through a fiber-optic (Toslink) cable. Because it only transmits digital signals, so you can use the LCD display, not compatible with analog signals, can not go to the VGA interface using the traditional CRT monitor. HDMI to DVI cable makes it possible to connect your HDMI-equipped source devices such as your Laptop/ Desktop, Blu-Ray, Xbox 360, PS3, Apple TV, Roku streaming media player, Wii, DVD, and Set Top Box to your DVI-enabled HDTV, Displays or Projectors, or connect your DVI-equipped source devices to HDMI-enabled devices. HDMI to DVI-D cable is fully compatible with all HDTV formats, supporting resolution at 800x600, 1024x768, 1280x1024, 1600x1200, 1920x1200, and 1080p for high resolution LCD and LED monitors.