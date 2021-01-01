DVI to HDMI Adapter, Bi-Directional DVI Male to HDMI Female Converter, Support 1080P, 3D for PS5, PS4, TV Box, Blu-ray, Projector, HDTV

Best Quality Guranteed. Bi-Directional Design: It is possible to connect source devices with HDMI port to output devices with DVI port. Or connect DVI-enabled devices to HDMI-enabled devices. Compatibility: Support devices with HDMI port such as Laptop, Desktop, PC, PS3, PS4, TV Box, Blu-ray, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Roku, Apple TV, Play Station 3/4, Wii U; Support devices with DVI port such as Display, Monitor, Projector etc. 1080P Resolutions: Supports resolutions at 800x600, 1024x768, 1280x1024, 1600x1200, 1920x1200, and 1080p for high resolution LCD and LED monitors Gold-Plated Connectors: 24K Gold-plated full metal connectors (corrosion-resistant) ensure a maximum signal quality and stable signal transmission between devices. What You Get: DVI to HDMI Adapter x5, 24-month product replacement warranty and lifetime friendly technical support. Any question, please feel free to contact us for help first