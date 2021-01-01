From football fanatics
DVI KVM Extension Kit with Audio Support Distances up to 50m 164 ft KVM Extender USB 20 Transmitter Receiver Cat5eCat6 USB Device Port TKDEX5Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Extend KVM controls for distances of up to 50M (164ft.) Connect a KVM switch to manage multiple servers. Uses Cat5e cables to connect the local and remote units Features EDID technology that allows transmission over Cat5e cable Superior video quality- up to 1920x 1200 (40M); 1080 (40M); 1080i USB keyboard and mouse Ports; USB Device port; Stereo Audio